Financial Markets Dialogue: India, UK see scope to strengthen financial services cooperation

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
India and the UK, on Thursday, agreed on areas of further collaboration at Gujarat’s GIFT City, including sustainable finance and fintech, with the aim of supporting increased UK industry presence in GIFT City, which is India’s only international financial services centre.
This came at the inaugural meeting of the India-UK Financial Markets Dialogue held through virtual mode on Thursday evening. At the meeting, Indian and UK participants discussed progress on the UK-India GIFT City Strategic Partnership, an official release said.
The first meeting of the India-UK Financial Markets Dialogue discussed four themes — GIFT City, banking and payments, insurance and capital markets.
Participants also took stock of capital markets cooperation. The UK outlined progress on regulatory reforms, including through the Wholesale Market’s Review and the Lord Hill Listings Review. There was also a productive discussion on opportunities for increased cross-border activity, including an update from India on implementation of the direct listings policy, the release added.
Participants discussed matters relating to the insurance sector including domestic updates on the impact of Covid-19, opportunities to encourage increased UK investment in the Indian market and the UK Solvency II Call for Evidence.
Participants provided updates on their respective banking and payments landscapes, with a view to increase cross-border activity in this area. The Bank of England discussed its work on cyber resilience. Both sides also recognised the key role the banking sector has played in maintaining stability during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Both sides agreed to continue to engage bilaterally on these areas in the coming months, in the run-up to the next economic and financial dialogue and the beginning of negotiations for a future India-UK FTA, both expected to take place later this year.
It may be recalled that the India-UK Financial Markets Dialogue was established at the 10th Economic and Financial Dialogue in October 2020 to deepen bilateral ties in the financial sector. Financial cooperation is one of the key pillars of the 2030 roadmap adopted by the two countries during the recent meeting of the two Prime Ministers and the India-UK Financial Market Dialogue is one of the key elements of this financial cooperation.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...