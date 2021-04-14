National

Financial markets to remain shut for Ambedkar Jayanti

PTI Mumbai | Updated on April 14, 2021

Stock exchanges, forex market too remain shut

Domestic financial markets, including stock exchanges and forex market, will remain closed on Wednesday on account of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Published on April 14, 2021

festivals and holidays
