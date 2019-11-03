FIND to work on new diagnostic tools

The Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) announced that memoranda of understanding (MoUs) have been signed with Social Alpha and the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) to address diagnostic needs critical to enabling universal health coverage (UHC) in India and beyond.

The five-year collaboration with Social Alpha will focus on the initiation and scale-up of innovative business models and financing mechanisms, including exploration of funding opportunities and mentoring of potential innovators in the development and delivery of market-appropriate diagnostic technologies.

THSTI will work with FIND, a global non-profit organisation, over five years to develop point-of-care tests for tuberculosis and hepatitis C, and tools that can identify causes of fever (including malaria) to reduce antibiotic overuse, alongside development of key training programmes.