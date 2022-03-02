Fintech solutions firm Checkout Point opens Innovation Center in Infopark, Kochi

Checkout Point, the Dubai-based provider of fintech solutions to Small and Medium Enterprises, has opened a new office at Infopark Kochi. The company was founded with a vision to provide seamless services to its SME customer base and aid them in achieving optimal productivity and maximum value through their smart complete business solutions. With the objective to create top-notch regional talent, the new space will also work as an ‘Innovation Center’ with a focus on training and development of candidates to achieve technical excellence within the digital space. Checkout Point is an all-in-one platform for SMEs and offers services in key verticals including POS Software, Enterprise Solutions, Marketing and Customer Engagement, Payment Gateway and BNPL, Digital Wallet, Merchant Debit Card, Marketplace and Agency Banking. The new office in Trans Asia Cyberpark (Phase II, Infopark SEZ) is working towards enhancing its current product line and features. It would also be a support centre for the company’s clients based in West Asia and Africa. As part of their expansion with increased demand, Checkout Point plans to recruit and train 150 more candidates in the next two years. “The new space in Infopark will focus on developing the platform with cutting edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, and distributed ledger technologies. Being the first of its kind development centre outside the UAE, it will focus on developing regional talent and expertise in most advanced software development tools, with the aim to create future-ready techies with multiple skill sets and an innovative mindset,” said Dayan V Ipe, CEO.

SHARE













