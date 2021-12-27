FIR against Hindu religious leader for derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Chhattisgarh Police have registered an FIR against Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj on the charge of promoting enmity between classes after he used derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi and hailed his assassin Nathuram Godse, an official said on Monday.
During the conclusion of the two-day ‘dharma sansad’ at Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur on Sunday evening, Kalicharan had used an “abusive” word against the Father of the Nation and asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion. His statement drew flak from leaders of the ruling Congress in the State.
“Based on the complaint of Congress leader Pramod Dubey, a case was registered against Kalicharan on Sunday night at Tikrapara police station under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 294 (obscene acts),” a police official said. Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.
Also read: Is RSS looking at a new definition of nationalism
During the event here, Kalicharan had said, “The target of Islam is to capture nation through politics. In front of our eyes they had captured in 1947 (referring to partition)...They had earlier captured Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan. They captured Bangladesh and Pakistan through politics...I salute Nathuram Godse that he killed Gandhi.”
The state Congress’ communication wing head, Sushil Anand Shukla, had condemned the religious leader’s remarks.
“The use of abusive words against Mahatma Gandhi is highly objectionable. Kalicharan should first prove that he is a saint,” he said.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...