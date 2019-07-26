First 50 days of Modi govt have been ‘exemplary’, says JP Nadda

BJP Working President JP Nadda presenting a report card of Modi 2.0 government said its first 50 days have been exemplary. It has taken several steps to improve people’s lives.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here on Friday, he said that it was a precedent to present a report card on the completion of first 100 days but ‘now we have started it at the halfway mark’.

Citing various decisions of the Narendra Modi-led government, such as providing tap water to every household by 2024 and expansion of rural roads network under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to improve connectivity, Nadda said that many steps taken by the government have touched the lives of millions of people.

He also talked about the government’s decision to give pension to small traders and scholarships to the children of martyrs belonging to paramilitary forces.