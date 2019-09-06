National

First flood warning issued to Cauvery river districts

PTI Coimbatore | Updated on September 06, 2019 Published on September 06, 2019
Cauvery river

File photo of the Cauvery river near the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir in Srirangapatna of Mandya district.   -  The Hindu

With increase in the inflow of water into the Mettur Dam in Salem district, authorities on Friday issued a flood warning to 12 districts of Tamil Nadu through which the Cauvery river courses. In its first flood warning, the Public Works Department cautioned people living on the banks of the Cauvery and low lying areas to move to safer places. It also asked the district administration to take necessary precautionary measures in the downstream of Cauvery river for safety and security of people and properties.

Stating that the water level in the dam has reached 117.5 90 ft as against full level of 120 feet, authorities said the Ellis saddle sluice gates will be opened soon.

According to PWD sources, inflow into the dam increased following heavy discharge from Karnataka. Discharge increased to 25,000 cusecs from 18,000 cusecs from 5.30 pm. The flood alert has been sounded for Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts.

Tamil Nadu
flood
