First meeting of Tamil Nadu’s EAC held

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The first meeting of the 'Economic Advisory Committee for the Chief Minister' chaired by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was held on Friday via video conference.
The five committee members - Esther Duflow; Raghuram Rajan; Arvind Subramanian; Jean Dreze, and S Narayan - were present in the meeting, along with the State finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan; Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and Finance Secretary S Krishnan.
Stalin urged the members to provide economic and social guidance; advise on social justice and human resource development; suggestions should be made to give equal opportunity to women and the oppressed; provide advice on the State's economic growth, employment and productivity development; advise on the overall financial position of the State; advise on improving the state’s ability to serve the people and need to be a strong counsellor for new projects and workable solutions.
The Tamil Nadu government is in debt to the tune of over ₹5 lakh crore. Public sector companies are in debt of ₹2 lakh crore. “We are in a position to enrich ourselves with our resources. I request you to show the Government of Tamil Nadu the means for that,” Stalin said.
“Your knowledge is universal. Your talent is admired by everyone in the world. This government knows all about your actions, which are being used all over the world. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you who have accepted the invitation of the Government of Tamil Nadu to join the Economic Advisory Council in such a critical environment,” Stalin said in his speech.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...