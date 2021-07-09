First meeting of Tamil Nadu’s EAC held

The first meeting of the 'Economic Advisory Committee for the Chief Minister' chaired by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was held on Friday via video conference.

The five committee members - Esther Duflow; Raghuram Rajan; Arvind Subramanian; Jean Dreze, and S Narayan - were present in the meeting, along with the State finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan; Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and Finance Secretary S Krishnan.

Stalin urged the members to provide economic and social guidance; advise on social justice and human resource development; suggestions should be made to give equal opportunity to women and the oppressed; provide advice on the State's economic growth, employment and productivity development; advise on the overall financial position of the State; advise on improving the state’s ability to serve the people and need to be a strong counsellor for new projects and workable solutions.

The Tamil Nadu government is in debt to the tune of over ₹5 lakh crore. Public sector companies are in debt of ₹2 lakh crore. “We are in a position to enrich ourselves with our resources. I request you to show the Government of Tamil Nadu the means for that,” Stalin said.

“Your knowledge is universal. Your talent is admired by everyone in the world. This government knows all about your actions, which are being used all over the world. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you who have accepted the invitation of the Government of Tamil Nadu to join the Economic Advisory Council in such a critical environment,” Stalin said in his speech.