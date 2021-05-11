First Oxygen Express reaches Karnataka

The first Oxygen Express to Karnataka, with six cryogenic containers carrying 120 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) arrived at Inland Container Depot (ICD) here from Tatanagar (Jamshedpur, Jharkhand) on Tuesday.

“This oxygen express is expected to bring relief to Covid-19 patients of Karnataka and strengthen the collective effort in the fight against the pandemic,” a South Western Railway release said.

A signal-free ‘Green Corridor’ was created by the Indian Railways to enable swift transport of the oxygen express. It traversed a distance of 1,833 km and completed the journey in 29 hours 35 minutes. Each cryogenic container carries 20 tonnes of LMO.

Over 75 oxygen express trains have transported more than 4,700 tonnes of LMO for Covid-19 patients across nine States, an Indian Railways release said.