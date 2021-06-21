Fitness start-up Portl raises seed round from Kalaari Capital

Portl, a Hyderabad-based home fitness and wellness start-up, has raised an undisclosed amount in the seed round of funding from Kalaari Capital.

“The funds raised will be utilised to grow the team across hardware, engineering and artificial intelligence domains and expand the sales and marketing efforts,” Indraneel Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Portl, said

The company’s Portl Smart Mirror platform provides a range of personalised workouts, nutrition and mental wellness programmes.

The Portl product range includes two products — Portl Mirror and the Portl Pro — which use advanced AI to provide real-time exercise analysis and feedback. This will help the users in doing the exercises the right way and prevent injuries.