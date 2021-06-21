National

Fitness start-up Portl raises seed round from Kalaari Capital

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 21, 2021

Funds will be utilised to grow the team across hardware, engineering and artificial intelligence domains

Portl, a Hyderabad-based home fitness and wellness start-up, has raised an undisclosed amount in the seed round of funding from Kalaari Capital.

“The funds raised will be utilised to grow the team across hardware, engineering and artificial intelligence domains and expand the sales and marketing efforts,” Indraneel Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Portl, said

The company’s Portl Smart Mirror platform provides a range of personalised workouts, nutrition and mental wellness programmes.

The Portl product range includes two products — Portl Mirror and the Portl Pro — which use advanced AI to provide real-time exercise analysis and feedback. This will help the users in doing the exercises the right way and prevent injuries.

Published on June 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

startups
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.