Five companies get land allocation in Medical Devices Park, Genome Valley near Hyderabad

Telangana Industries and IT Minister, K.T. Rama Rao, handed over land allotment letters to five MedTech companies that are setting up their units at the MedTech Park in Hyderabad.

Delivering his closing remarks at BioAsia, Rama Rao said, “The global bio-business forum has received an overwhelming response from the delegates who have come from 37 countries and actively participating (in it). I will look forward to see BioAsia 2021 which will eventually be even bigger and better.”

In a session on ‘Women in Life Sciences, Healthcare and Tech – The journey from Aspire to Inspire’, Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson, Piramal Enterprises, shared her experience on how she acquired a ₹10-crore company and turned Piramal Life Sciences into a ₹5,000-crore group.

Swati Piramal suggested that the Telangana government should prepare about 10 lakh girls in science and math to enable them to take up careers in the life sciences industry as the State is a big hub for the pharma and biotech industry.

Sarah McMullen, Deputy Director, USFDA India Office, said, “Companies should be open and transparent with the regulator in providing the adequate information and comprehensive response within a stipulated period of 15 days from the observations found to address their concerns. That will ensure better understanding of the problem and enable smooth approvals.”

According to her, USFDA is conducting around 200 inspections every year and that will continue this year too.

Intel

As part of BioAsia 2020, Intel announced its ‘Intel AI Applied Research Centre’ in Hyderabad and Rama Rao officially inaugurated the centre from the dais of the global convention.