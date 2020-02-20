Five companies get land allocation in Medical Devices Park, Genome Valley near Hyderabad

MirAIe: Panasonic’s vision of the future
The company is betting big on connected home
Telangana Industries and IT Minister, K.T. Rama Rao, handed over land allotment letters to five MedTech companies that are setting up their units at the MedTech Park in Hyderabad.
Delivering his closing remarks at BioAsia, Rama Rao said, “The global bio-business forum has received an overwhelming response from the delegates who have come from 37 countries and actively participating (in it). I will look forward to see BioAsia 2021 which will eventually be even bigger and better.”
In a session on ‘Women in Life Sciences, Healthcare and Tech – The journey from Aspire to Inspire’, Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson, Piramal Enterprises, shared her experience on how she acquired a ₹10-crore company and turned Piramal Life Sciences into a ₹5,000-crore group.
Swati Piramal suggested that the Telangana government should prepare about 10 lakh girls in science and math to enable them to take up careers in the life sciences industry as the State is a big hub for the pharma and biotech industry.
Sarah McMullen, Deputy Director, USFDA India Office, said, “Companies should be open and transparent with the regulator in providing the adequate information and comprehensive response within a stipulated period of 15 days from the observations found to address their concerns. That will ensure better understanding of the problem and enable smooth approvals.”
According to her, USFDA is conducting around 200 inspections every year and that will continue this year too.
As part of BioAsia 2020, Intel announced its ‘Intel AI Applied Research Centre’ in Hyderabad and Rama Rao officially inaugurated the centre from the dais of the global convention.
The company is betting big on connected home
This good-looking phoneis packed with impressive features and has a strong hardware to boot
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
To protect investor money, the regulator has sought to end practices such as misselling and opacity in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...