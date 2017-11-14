Five finalists in T-Hub-UTC video analytics challenge

IntelliVision, Duranc Inc, Emza Visual Sense, Uncanny Vision Solutions and Cognitifai have emerged finalists in a Smart City, Smart Building Nano Accelerator programme.

It was jointly organised by T-Hub, a tech incubator, and United Technologies. The common thread of all these start-ups is that they are working in video analytics space.

The finalists, which include two start-ups each from India and the US and one from Israel, have an aggregate revenue of over $4 million and have raised about $8 million in funding.

The Video Analytics Challenge is aimed at identifying strategic partners from start-ups in this niche area, Prakash Bodla, Executive Director and Center Head of UTC Hyderabad Research & Design Centre (HRDC), said.

Ali Saidi, Vice-President (UTC Systems and Controls Engineering), said there was a huge potential in the space and start-ups could offer niche solutions.