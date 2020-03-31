National

Five more Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra; tally climbs to 230

March 31, 2020

Samples of five more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases in the State to 230, a health official said.

Out of these five, four are from Mumbai while one is from Pune, the official said.

So far, 10 deaths were reported from the state.

Till Monday, 4,538 people were quarantined in various parts of the state of which 3,876 tested negative, while 220 tested positive.

The figure of home quarantined people till Monday was 19,161 while 1,224 people were in institutional quarantine, the official said.

