Five new IT parks to provide 30,000 jobs in Telangana

Almost all of the ₹1.20-lakh crore IT exports that Telangana recorded last year came from the IT and BPO firms in the Western, and South-Western parts of Hyderabad.

In order to ease congestion, the Telangana government decided to focus on the Eastern part, where only a handful of IT firms like Infosys had set up their campuses.

The State government has agreed to tweak the permissions given to some companies earlier to iron out the issues and help them build office space.

Five industrial parks have currently applied for conversion to IT parks in the Eastern corridor. Letters were handed over to them at the event. It is expected that the new move would bring in 35 acres of additional space to the IT industry, creating about 30,000 direct jobs.

The five companies, which received the conversion letters, will set up their firms in about 25 lakh sq ft on 35 acres.

“This is in addition to about 25,000 employees working in the NSL IT Park and Genpact at Uppal,” an official of the IT Department said.

Addressing the Hyderabad GRID (Growth In Dispersion) here on Wednesday, Telangana IT, Industries and Municipal and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the State will soon come out with the GRID policy for dispersed growth of the IT sector across the city.

During the programme, the Minister handed over the conversion letters to those who sought to build IT Parks in the their existing industrial park plots.

“The Eastern side of the city already has companies such as Infosys and Genpact. With the GRID initiative, we will see more enterprises and investments coming towards this part of Hyderabad,” he said.