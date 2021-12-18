Five Omicron cases in Dakshina Kannada: Minister

Dakshina Kannada district has got reports of the Covid samples sent for genomic study on December 10. Of the total 33 samples sent for genomic study from two clusters, five cases of omicron variant of coronavirus were reported.

A tweet by the Karnataka Health Minister, K Sudhakar, said that two cluster outbreaks of Covid have been reported from two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada district.

Of the 14 cases in the cluster one, four were identified with omicron variant of coronavirus. In the 19 cases of the cluster two, one case of omicron variant has been confirmed.

KV Rajendra, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, said these are old clusters, and the reports of the samples sent for genomic studies have come now.

Giving details about the cases, he said the samples of the first cluster from a school on the outskirts of Mangaluru was sent to genomic study on December 10. The report received on December 18 mentioned that four samples got positive for omicron variant. However, these four cases are negative now, he said, adding, health officials visited the students on December 18 and all are healthy now.

He also clarified that there was no history of travel to Kerala or international destinations either from students or parents in the cluster one.

The 19 samples from the second cluster from a nursing college in Mangaluru were sent to genomic study on December 10. Of them, one, who was identified with omicron variant, is healthy now, Rajendra said, adding there was no travel history in this case also.