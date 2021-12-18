Five Omicron cases in Dakshina Kannada: Minister

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Dakshina Kannada district has got reports of the Covid samples sent for genomic study on December 10. Of the total 33 samples sent for genomic study from two clusters, five cases of omicron variant of coronavirus were reported.
A tweet by the Karnataka Health Minister, K Sudhakar, said that two cluster outbreaks of Covid have been reported from two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada district.
Of the 14 cases in the cluster one, four were identified with omicron variant of coronavirus. In the 19 cases of the cluster two, one case of omicron variant has been confirmed.
KV Rajendra, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, said these are old clusters, and the reports of the samples sent for genomic studies have come now.
Giving details about the cases, he said the samples of the first cluster from a school on the outskirts of Mangaluru was sent to genomic study on December 10. The report received on December 18 mentioned that four samples got positive for omicron variant. However, these four cases are negative now, he said, adding, health officials visited the students on December 18 and all are healthy now.
He also clarified that there was no history of travel to Kerala or international destinations either from students or parents in the cluster one.
The 19 samples from the second cluster from a nursing college in Mangaluru were sent to genomic study on December 10. Of them, one, who was identified with omicron variant, is healthy now, Rajendra said, adding there was no travel history in this case also.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
Short-term outlook turns positive for gold and ₹50,000 level likely in 2 months
Multiple term insurance plans provide a big cover but may turn out to be more expensive than owning a single ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...