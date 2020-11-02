Five States account for over 50% of fresh Covid cases

Five States — Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh — accounted more than 50 per cent of 46,231 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

During the same period, 53,285 people recovered and 496 succumbed to the Covid-19 infection.

Currently, there are over 5,61, 900 active Covid-19 cases in the country. Total confirmed cases till now are over 82.29 lakh of which around 75.45 lakh recovered already.

The total death toll from the infection is 1,22,607 since the pandemic first reported in India on January 30 this year.