National

Five States account for over 50% of fresh Covid cases

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 02, 2020 Published on November 02, 2020

Five States — Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh — accounted more than 50 per cent of 46,231 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

During the same period, 53,285 people recovered and 496 succumbed to the Covid-19 infection.

Currently, there are over 5,61, 900 active Covid-19 cases in the country. Total confirmed cases till now are over 82.29 lakh of which around 75.45 lakh recovered already.

The total death toll from the infection is 1,22,607 since the pandemic first reported in India on January 30 this year.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 02, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.