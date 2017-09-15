Five things to watch out for today

Countryside caretaker of the dainty demoiselle
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
The Supreme Court will hear a plea over safety of school children. The plea, filed by two women lawyers, seeks implementation of existing guidelines to ensure safety and well-being of children in schools across the country. This follows the murder of a child, at Gurgaon's Ryan International School.
The Maharashtra government will kick off a state-wide football festival. This is part of the government's Mission 1 Million programme to popularise and promote football to make the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup in October a big success. Six cities in India -- Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Margaon, Kochi, Guwahati and Delhi -- will host the FIFA U-17 World Cup between October 6 and October 28.
Bank employees will take out a 'March to Parliament' to draw the government's attention towards various issues such as shortage of staff, real recovery of NPAs and withdrawal of FRDI Bill. Bank employees had gone on a nation-wide strike on August 22 to press their demands.
It's time to say goodbye to NASA's Cassini spacecraft as its 20-year-long epic journey comes to a close. Cassini, the first spacecraft to orbit Saturn, will make the last of 22 farewell dives today between the planet’s rings and surface. The spacecraft will then burn up as it heads straight into the gas giant’s crushing atmosphere. Cassini’s final dive will end a mission that provided groundbreaking discoveries that included seasonal changes on Saturn, the moon Titan’s resemblance to a primordial Earth, and a global ocean on the moon Enceladus with ice plumes spouting from its surface.
The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP will stage pro-NEET demonstrations across the State to counter the protests against the entrance test centered around the death of a 17 year-old medical aspirant. The demonstrations in support of the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test would be held in 49 locations in all 32 districts of the state and led by leaders and functionaries, including the party’s national Executive Member H Raja.
Kanoh, on the world heritage site Kalka-Shimla Line in Himachal Pradesh, has no roads, only train tracks
Their fields, and lives, are blooming, thanks to horticulture and improved farming techniques
A tour of the Ulysse Nardin manufacture factory highlights age-old techniques of enamelling perfected by ...
Indian equity market has been in a bear’s grip for 20 months now. How much longer will this last? To what low ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Over five and 10 years, the fund has outperformed its benchmark, the Nifty 50 TRI
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
