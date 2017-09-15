Five things to watch out for today

The Supreme Court will hear a plea over safety of school children. The plea, filed by two women lawyers, seeks implementation of existing guidelines to ensure safety and well-being of children in schools across the country. This follows the murder of a child, at Gurgaon's Ryan International School.

The Maharashtra government will kick off a state-wide football festival. This is part of the government's Mission 1 Million programme to popularise and promote football to make the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup in October a big success. Six cities in India -- Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Margaon, Kochi, Guwahati and Delhi -- will host the FIFA U-17 World Cup between October 6 and October 28.

Bank employees will take out a 'March to Parliament' to draw the government's attention towards various issues such as shortage of staff, real recovery of NPAs and withdrawal of FRDI Bill. Bank employees had gone on a nation-wide strike on August 22 to press their demands.

It's time to say goodbye to NASA's Cassini spacecraft as its 20-year-long epic journey comes to a close. Cassini, the first spacecraft to orbit Saturn, will make the last of 22 farewell dives today between the planet’s rings and surface. The spacecraft will then burn up as it heads straight into the gas giant’s crushing atmosphere. Cassini’s final dive will end a mission that provided groundbreaking discoveries that included seasonal changes on Saturn, the moon Titan’s resemblance to a primordial Earth, and a global ocean on the moon Enceladus with ice plumes spouting from its surface.

The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP will stage pro-NEET demonstrations across the State to counter the protests against the entrance test centered around the death of a 17 year-old medical aspirant. The demonstrations in support of the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test would be held in 49 locations in all 32 districts of the state and led by leaders and functionaries, including the party’s national Executive Member H Raja.