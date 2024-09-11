For the first time, five tribal villages in Kerala will get uninterrupted high-speed 5G services using Air Fiber technology, thanks to the efforts of the Scheduled Tribes Development Department and Reliance Jio.
In the first phase, five villages such as Melekap (Wayanad), Kozhimala (Idukki), Attathode (Pathanamthitta), Attappadi, and Kottamedu (Palakkad) will benef from advanced internet technology, marking a significant step in bridging the digital divide.
O.R. Kelu, the SC/ST and Backward Welfare Minister, inaugurated the service online on Wednesday connecting the community study rooms of the five centres.
Being a wireless service Air Fiber ensures uninterrupted service even during adverse weather conditions, making it an ideal solution for these remote areas. The high-speed internet facility will enable a wide range of activities, including educational and health classes, as well as vocational training for students and adults in these communities, a press release said.
The inauguration event was attended by Renuraj, Director of Scheduled Tribes Development, and KC Narendran, Reliance Jio Kerala Head. Various people’s representatives and Gram Sabha heads participated across all five centres.
