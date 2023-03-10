Going green is not just a ‘living room’ conversation for J Santosh Kumar, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He has founded the “Green India Challenge” to encourage tree planting, but with a twist. To create urban forests.

The idea of Urban forestry germinated from “Giving back to Environment” concept of to save the environment for future generations, he said, adding that “Urban forestry is an integrated concept, defined as the art, science, and technology of managing trees and forest resources in and around community ecosystems for the psychological, sociological, aesthetic economic, and environmental benefits trees provide society.”

“It is a passion but the Urban Eco Forests may generate some revenue as people tend to visit them. The revenue can be obtained by produce such as fruits and flowers. But, urban forestry development is not done for revenue. It’s just a social an environment commitment,” he is quick to clarify.

Green India Challenge which started in 2018, is today a well established concept. Of course, the founder gives much credit to “Telangana ku Haritha Haram” a State government flagship programme launched in July, 2015, with a vision to increase forest cover from 24 per cent to 33 per cent. The Rajya Sabha MP, with a slogan of ‘ hara hain tho - bhara hain’ (If its green, its complete), took up the task of inspiring people to participate in not just plantation but also taking care of the saplings planted.

The Green India Challenge founder has adopted 2, 042 acres of Keesara Urban Forest as a part of ‘gift a smile challenge’ marking the birthday celebration of BRS working President and Telangana Government Minister KT Rama Rao in 2019. Following suit, actor Prabhas adopted 1,650 acres, Hetro Pharma MD, and Rajya Sabha MP, Partha Saradhi Reddy 2,543 acres of urban forests. Recently Film Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna also adopted 1,100 acres.

When asked isn’t it too small an effort to beat climate change, he said, “Yes it has already being witnessed across the globe. But “Better Late than Never”. We move forward with the motivation that “If not now, then when?”

Besides, the concept has been adopted across party lines. “It’s not about an individual or a political party. Every individual need to take up the task of saving the environment.. We are trying to motivate by our Green India Challenge initiative. By adoption of forest lands we are trying to set an example. We are trying to instil the thought of need to save the environment. We believe sooner or later all have to fall in line,” he added.

On Women’s day, Santosh Kumar called upon women to participate in the challenge and plant saplings.