Flag code amended to allow 24x7 use of tricolour ahead of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Ahead of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (hoisting of national flag in every home) campaign, the central government has amended the country’s flag code to allow round the clock use of the tricolour. The changes will facilitate machine stitching and use of plastic material for making the national flag.

Union home secretary, Ajay Bhalla wrote a letter to secretaries of all central ministries and departments, informing them that the Flag Code of India, 2002, was further amended three days ago to allow "where the Flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of public, it may be flown day and night". This was inserted in clause (xi) of paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, 2002, since Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will be launched from August 13 and end on Independence Day as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The tricolour could earlier fly from sun rise to sun set only, irrespective of weather conditions. Hoisting and use of the Indian national flag is governed by the Flag Code of India, 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, the ministry stated.

Bhalla in his official communique pointed out the paragraph 1.2 of Part-I of Flag Code of India has been altered to read: "The National Flag shall be made of hand spun and hand woven or machine made, cotton/ polyester/ wool/ silk khadi bunting".

Machine-made and polyester flags were not permissible in the past though private manufacturers were flouting the code to sell all varities of tricolour.

"You are requested to ensure these are disseminated among various organisations, PSUs under your administrative control," the HS said. Enclosed along with the letter were salient features of the Flag Code and the frequently asked questions (FAQs) on tricolour's use and display.