Flipkart challenges anti-trust probe in SC

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Online retail giant Flipkart has approached the Supreme Court challenging a Karnataka High Court decision confirming an anti-trust investigation against it and another e-commerce major Amazon.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had in January decided to open a probe into the companies for allegedly entering into anti-competitive agreements in violation of the Competition Act of 2002.
The companies had denied any mischief and wanted the probe quashed.
The CCI had acted on a complaint by Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), which had alleged that Amazon and Flipkart were giving preference to select sellers and offering deep discounts by indulging in anti-competitive agreements.
Defending its decision in the High Court, the CCI had contended that the investigation was ordered after careful examination of records found prima facie material against the companies as “there appears to be exclusive partnership between smartphone manufacturers and e-commence platforms.”
The High Court had said they (Amazon and Flipkart) should not “feel shy in facing an inquiry by the Competition Commission of India” .
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
