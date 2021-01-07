Flipkart signs MoU to set up Centre of Excellence in logistics skill

Flipkart, e-commerce marketplace company, has signed an memorandum of understanding with the Logistics Skill Sector Council (LSC), an organisation set up by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) through National Skill Development Corporation of India (NSDC) and Karnataka Skill Development Centre (KSDC).

As part of the MoU, Flipkart has launched an industry-first Centre of Excellence to build a skilled and trained workforce for the fast-growing e-commerce industry in India.

Spread across an area of 1,500 square feet, the CoE for e-commerce supply chain in Bengaluru hosts classrooms equipped with computers and projector-based learning for the all round development of the candidates. Being a frontrunner in e-commerce and supply chain, Flipkart has co-developed this extensive training module along with LSC & KSDC, to train candidates on the various nuances of storage and distribution, customer management, and material handling.

Karnataka Kaushalya Mission, which is part of the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Karnataka Government, and LSC is helping mobilise aspirants for the CoE.

Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President and Head of Ekart, said, “As a leading e-commerce players in the country with an extensive supply chain, we understand the importance of having a trained workforce for the long-term sustainability of the logistics industry. We are also cognisant of our responsibility towards the workforce to create further employment opportunities and ensure career progression through such initiatives. This also ties into the sustained growth e-commerce has been witnessing in India, thereby creating thousands of job opportunities across specialities, including supply chain management. We are delighted to partner with Logistics Skill Sector Council and Karnataka Skill Development Corporation for this novel initiative and share our expertise towards building a dynamic learning module for the development of this sector.”

Captain TS Ramanujam, Chairman of Logistics Skill Sector Council, said, “Unemployment and unemployability are two of the big issues the country faces today. There are many who lack either the skills or the certification for their skills – both of which are necessary for securing employment in the formal economy. The logistics industry is one of the largest employers in the country with over 40 million people employed in the supply chain but faces the shortage of skilled manpower to meet the growing demand. Our first-of-its-kind industry partnership with Flipkart is a bright step towards bringing industry acceptability and employment to the unskilled workforce.”