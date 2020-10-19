Flood-hit households in Telangana to get ₹10,000 each

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Even as moderate to heavy rains continue to hit Hyderabad, the Telangana government has announced an immediate financial assistance of ₹10,000 for each household affected by floods over the last few days. The disbursement will begin on Tuesday.
Thousands of people in the State capital and 30 other towns in the State were evacuated due to the incessant rains.
Taking stock of the rain and flood situation here on Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said people in the low-lying areas were severely hit.
He assured that the government would give ₹1 lakh each to those whose houses were completely damaged and ₹50,000 to those whose houses were damaged partially.
He sanctioned ₹550 crore to the Municipal Administration Department to restore roads and other city infrastructure that was damaged due to the heavy downpour.
“The city suffered its worst rains in 100 years this month, causing extensive damage to the poor and those living in low-lying areas. We have decided to extend ₹10,000 help to each of the affected households of the poor in the low-lying areas,” the Chief Minister said.
He directed the District Collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchel to depute teams to the affected areas and distribute the financial assistance.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Government has offered to send relief material worth ₹10 crore to Telangana. Acknowledging the gesture, the Telangana Chief Minister thanked his Tamil Nadu counterpart Edappadi K Palaniswami for the help.
The Chief Minister has appealed to industrialists, traders, business establishments and others to extend help to the flood victims.
