FM calls for front-loading of capital expenditure by ministries

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday urged Central Ministries and Departments to front-load capital expenditure and achieve higher than their capital expenditure targets. “While reviewing the capital expenditure performance of the Ministries and their CPSEs, the Finance Minister emphasized that enhanced capex will play a critical role in revitalising the economy post-pandemic,” a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said.

Meeting with officials held

The Minister held a virtual meeting with senior government officials to discuss the infrastructure roadmap ahead. This was the fourth review meeting with Ministries/Departments and second in the series of meetings scheduled on the infrastructure roadmap ahead after the presentation of Budget 21-22. During the meeting, capital expenditure plans of Ministries and their CPSEs, status of implementation of budget announcements and measures to expedite infrastructure investment were discussed. The meeting was attended by Finance Secretary, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, Power Secretary and Chairman, Railway Board along with CEO as well as CMDs/CEOs of CPSEs of Railway and Power Ministry.

Sitharamansaid that FY22 Union Budget provided a capital outlay of ₹.5.54 lakh crore, a sharp increase of 34.5 per cent over the budget estimate of 2020-21. However, the efforts from the budgetary side to increase the capital expenditure have to be complemented by the Public Sector Enterprises, she added.

She also highlighted that the infrastructure expenditure is not just central government budgetary expenditure on infrastructure and includes infrastructures pending by state governments and the private sector. “It also includes government expenditure through extra-budgetary resources. Therefore, Ministries are to actively work on getting projects funded through innovative structuring and financing and provide all support to private sector for enhancing infrastructure spending,” she said.

‘Explore PPP mode for projects’

She suggested Ministries also need to explore PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode for viable projects. The finance minister also asked the Ministries and their CPSEs to ensure clearance of MSME’s dues at the earliest.

She requested the Secretaries of Ministries to push expenditure on large important projects to ensure that the achievement is commensurate with timelines. She also asked the Ministries to take up regular reviews of sector-specific projects with the concerned State Governments for effective implementation of the same.