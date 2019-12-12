FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (second amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday introduced the much awaited Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (second amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha.

This Bill, among other things, seeks to remove certain difficulties being faced during the insolvency resolution process to realise the objects of the Code, and to further the ease the doing of business. It aims to ring-fence corporate debtors resolved under the IBC in favour of a successful resolution applicant from criminal proceedings against offences committed by previous management/promoters.

The Bill also proposes to protect last mile funding so as to boost investment in financially distressed assets.

Also read: How the Union Cabinet’s move to strengthen IBC is a game changer

This Bill was introduced in the lower house despite Opposition to its introduction by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha. He said that the Bill was not circulated among members at least two days prior to its introduction in the House. He also questioned the Government's frequent legislative changes to the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC).

Responding to Chowdhury's objection, the Finance Minister said that the previous amendments to IBC were brought about only in July as the industry had then sought some changes. "We are coming back (to Parliament) because there is lot of doubts among small home buyers. We are only responding to the developments in the economy. You are obstructing the Government and please help us to respond to the economy," she said.