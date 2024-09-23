India and Uzbekistan are to sign a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) during the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s official visit to the latter country from September 24-28.

The treaty aims to promote more extensive economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries on a long-term basis.

During the official visit, Sitharaman will also attend the Ninth Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) scheduled in Samarkand on September 25-26, 2024. India is the second largest shareholder of AIIB, a multilateral development bank.

The Union Finance Minister will lead the Indian delegation of officials from the Ministry of Finance.

As part of the official visit, Sitharaman is expected to call-on Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan.

Sitharaman will also participate in the India-Uzbekistan Business Forum discussions, jointly organised as well as represented by industry captains from both countries.