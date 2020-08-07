Focussing on MSMEs, Gujarat launches new Industrial Policy 2020

ASUS launches ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 in India, adds new Zenbooks and Vivobooks
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
The Gujarat government, on Friday, announced the new Industrial Policy 2020 for the State, with an expected average annual outlay of up to ₹8,000 crore.
Announcing the policy in Gandhinagar, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stated that the new “Gujarat Industrial Policy 2020 has been formed to further consolidate the growth momentum that the State has achieved over the past few years, and enhance the current growth rate”.
The policy stresses on bringing investments for job creation, value-addition, adoption of state-of-the-art technology, increasing productivity with Industry 4.0 manufacturing, and creating an innovation-driven ecosystem.
Industries will now be able to get government land for projects on long-term lease up to 50 years (further extendable as per prevailing policy) to industrial enterprises at 6 per cent of the market rate. “The industries will be able to mortgage the land,” said Rupani, highlighting the key aspects of the policy.
To capitalise on the global pandemic situation, the Gujarat government will provide special incentives to companies planning to relocate their operations from abroad to the State.
“We had constituted nine task force committees that held several rounds of serious and productive meetings. It helped us to arrive at this new policy. The policy incorporates most of the suggestions indicated by the industry at large,” Rupani added.
The policy provides capital subsidy and tax incentives to units. In a first, Gujarat took a bold decision to de-link incentives from SGST, with up to 12 per cent of fixed capital investment to be given to large industries for setting up manufacturing operations in the State in the form of capital subsidy.
The new policy is silent on large infrastructure and key industries as part of the port-led development of the State, including LNG, petrochemicals, chemicals, iron and steel, and cement; it lays much stress on the MSMEs.
The new policy enables MSMEs to source foreign technologies with up to 65 per cent of the total cost of technology acquisition being supported by government with a ceiling of ₹50 lakh. The MSMEs will also be eligible for capital subsidy of up to 25 per cent of the eligible loan amount up to ₹35 lakh, while they will be encouraged to install solar rooftop projects on the units with higher tariff for the solar power generated at ₹2.25 per unit against ₹1.75.
While the State is preparing a separate Services Sector Policy, the New Gujarat Industrial Policy 2020 offers interest subsidy of up to 7 per cent up to ₹35 lakh per annum for seven years to service sector MSMEs in the areas of financial services, healthcare, audio-visual, and environmental services, among others.
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
Will be the most expensive supercar on our roads, if one does make it here
Its Indian arm, TKM, is ushering in changes at work and dealerships
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The stock of REC gained 5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, rebounding from a key support level ...
₹1040 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1026101010551070 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
A new Covid-19 lab at the University of Mumbai is helping people grapple with the angst of social disruptions ...
Durian, the smelly fruit that comes in many varieties, demands attention and reaction from everyone around it
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...