For buyer comfort, QSRs ramp up staff vaccination

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Quick-service restaurant chains and food aggregators are ramping up efforts to get their employees vaccinated and encouraging them with paid time-off for getting both the shots.
Leading food services firm, Jubilant Foodworks has begun a country-wide vaccination drive covering over 30,000 employees and their families under its Covid-care initiative. “The drive started in partnership with Fortis Healthcare, Apollo and Max Hospitals in Delhi-NCR. JFL is bearing the vaccination cost across all its brands – Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin Donuts, Hong’s Kitchen, ChefBoss and Ekdum!,” it said in a statement on Sunday.
McDonald’s India-North & East is also organising a vaccination drive for more than 5,000 employees across 11 States including part-time employees and delivery riders.
“The company will cover the cost of the vaccination of employee and their spouse and offer paid time-off to employees post their vaccination if required,” it added.
This also comes at a time when restaurant chains especially QSRs are heavily reliant on their delivery business, since most states, across the country have imposed lockdown-like restrictions to curb the spread and restaurants are not offering dine-in services.
Last week, food aggregators Zomato and Swiggy too announced vaccination drives for their delivery partners and frontline staff.
Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato tweeted, late last week, that the company plans to vaccinate more than 15,000 of its frontline staff and employees. “While we set up camps in various cities over the next few days, we are also encouraging our delivery partners to get vaccinated on their own. We are more than covering for the cost The vaccination status of our delivery partners will soon also be visible on the Zomato app,” he stated on Twitter.
Swiggy said that it is enabling quick and free vaccine access and covering the loss of pay for the period the delivery partner spends in getting both the doses, even if they choose to get vaccinated at a government facility.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...