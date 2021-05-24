For buyer comfort, QSRs ramp up staff vaccination

Quick-service restaurant chains and food aggregators are ramping up efforts to get their employees vaccinated and encouraging them with paid time-off for getting both the shots.

Leading food services firm, Jubilant Foodworks has begun a country-wide vaccination drive covering over 30,000 employees and their families under its Covid-care initiative. “The drive started in partnership with Fortis Healthcare, Apollo and Max Hospitals in Delhi-NCR. JFL is bearing the vaccination cost across all its brands – Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin Donuts, Hong’s Kitchen, ChefBoss and Ekdum!,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

McDonald’s India-North & East is also organising a vaccination drive for more than 5,000 employees across 11 States including part-time employees and delivery riders.

Take away business

“The company will cover the cost of the vaccination of employee and their spouse and offer paid time-off to employees post their vaccination if required,” it added.

This also comes at a time when restaurant chains especially QSRs are heavily reliant on their delivery business, since most states, across the country have imposed lockdown-like restrictions to curb the spread and restaurants are not offering dine-in services.

Buyer comfort

Last week, food aggregators Zomato and Swiggy too announced vaccination drives for their delivery partners and frontline staff.

Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato tweeted, late last week, that the company plans to vaccinate more than 15,000 of its frontline staff and employees. “While we set up camps in various cities over the next few days, we are also encouraging our delivery partners to get vaccinated on their own. We are more than covering for the cost The vaccination status of our delivery partners will soon also be visible on the Zomato app,” he stated on Twitter.

Swiggy said that it is enabling quick and free vaccine access and covering the loss of pay for the period the delivery partner spends in getting both the doses, even if they choose to get vaccinated at a government facility.