For second day, Delhi riots rock Parliament

POCO X2 review: Powerful and packing a bunch
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Both Houses of Parliament were disrupted for the second day over the Opposition demand for a discussion on the riots in Delhi that have claimed over 42 lives so far. In the Lok Sabha, the Speaker Om Birla’s assertion that such a discussion would be undertaken only after Holi on March 11 sparked more disruptions while in the Rajya Sabha, there seemed to be a consensus on allowing a discussion on Wednesday.
Opposition members stormed to the Well in the Lok Sabha after Speaker Om Birla said the discussion would take place on March 11 after Holi festival. As the MPs shoved and pushed each other, the Speaker warned that members who cross over to the other side during uproar would be suspended for the entire session.
Furiously objecting to the Speaker’s admonition, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury walked over to the side of the Well facing the Treasury benches, which led to further commotion. Other Opposition members followed Chowdhury towards the Treasury Benches and pandemonium broke out as BJP members blocked their way.
BJP MP from West Bengal Locket Chatterjee was seen having a heated argument with Chowdhury, even as Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tried to pacify them. Amid the din in which BJP and Congress members tried to shove each other and some members slammed the door leading to the Secretary General’s desk, Birla adjourned the House for the day.
After the adjournment, Union Minister Smriti Irani was seen engaged in a heated argument with Opposition MPs over the incident as other BJP member sought to pacify her.
In the Rajya Sabha too, hardly any legislative business was transacted even as the Government seemed to concede the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on violence in Delhi.
As the Upper House re-assembled at 3 pm after two adjournments, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said it would appear strange if the Parliament did not discuss the violence in Delhi when the whole world was talking about it. “Everyone has criticised the incident that has happened. This incident is being discussed all over the world and it will look strange if we don’t discuss it here when the session is on,” Azad said.
He said it will appear like a “non-event” if Parliament discusses the matter after a week. Azad said members from Opposition parties would act responsibly and not fuel tensions further.
Leader of the House Thawar Chand Gehlot said the Government is ready for a discussion on the issue at a timing ascertained by the Chairman (M Venkaiah Naidu). Congress leader Anand Sharma said as the leader of the house and the leader of opposition are of the same view, the discussion should be scheduled for 11 am on Wednesday.
To this, Bhupendra Yadav of the BJP said the Chair could not be forced to hold the discussion at a particular time and the decision of when to hold the discussion should be left to the Chair’s discretion. Deputy Chairman Harivansh said the timing of the discussion could only be decided after consulting Chairman Naidu.
