For Telangana, 2020 will be year of artificial intelligence

With a view to promoting enterprises working on artificial intelligence solutions and taking leadership in this emerging technology space, the Telangana government has decided to observe 2020 as the Year of AI.

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao will formally make the announcement on January 2 here, declaring 2020, the Year of AI, and release a calendar of events for the next 12 months.

The event will see signing of memorandum of agreements between the government and AI start-ups.

The Information and Technology Ministry is in the process of preparing a document with strategy framework to offer incentives exclusive to the AI initiatives.

“We have come up with such documents for Blockchain and drones. With new technologies such as AI and Big Data Analytics expected to generate 8 lakh jobs in the country in the next two years, we will launch a dedicated programme for AI in 2020,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT and Industries, Government of Telangana, has said.