For the second consecutive day, Coimbatore outdo Chennai with maximum new Covid cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 27, 2021

A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine in Chennai on Thursday, May 27, 2021.   -  The Hindu

On Thursday, Coimbatore reported 4,734 new cases, while Chennai recorded 2,779.

For the second consecutive day on Thursday, Coimbatore has surpassed Chennai for the maximum number of daily new cases by reporting 4,734 cases. In comparison, Chennai reported a significant decline to 2,779 cases (3,561 on Wednesday), according to State Health and Welfare Ministry data.

Meanwhile, the daily number of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday declined further to 33,361 on Thursday (33,764 on Wednesday) to a total of 19,78,621 infections.

After 30,063 Covid-19 patients recovered, the number of active cases stood at 3,13,048 cases.

There were 474 deaths registered and 1,74,145 samples tested.

Chengalpattu 2,302 cases; Tiruppur (2,074); Erode (1,699); Tiruvallur (1,221); Madurai (1,395) and Trichy (1,617).

On Thursday, 3,23,915 persons got vaccinated as against 2,58,583 on Wednesday, the data said.

Published on May 27, 2021

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
