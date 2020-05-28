Forest dept to distribute 1.25 lakh saplings in Mangaluru

Since the plants are being sold at subsidised cost, the department would take details such as the photocopies of the bank passbook, Aadhaar card, and RTC of the grower, he added.

He said the plants will be available for sale from June 1. Based on the availability of the land for cultivation, a person can buy a maximum of 500 plants from the nursery.

Shridhar said the department has prepared 10,000 saplings of 35 plants for Mangaluru Smart City mission. The smart city mission will distribute these plants to various organisations and places of religious importance.

He said that saplings of red sanders and teakwood plants are also available for sale.

He said that more than 8,000 saplings of sandalwood have been kept ready for distribution at the nursery. Public can buy these plants at subsidised rates from the department. The department will also distribute around 1,000 sandalwood saplings free of cost to schools and colleges, and places of religious importance.

P Shridhar, Range Forest Officer of Mangaluru, said the department will supply these saplings to the public, schools and colleges, and places of religious importance.

The Department of Forest is planning to distribute more than 1.25 lakh saplings of various plants, including sandalwood and red sanders, in Mangaluru during this monsoon.

