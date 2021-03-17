Former CM Narayanasamy not in fray: Cong

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will not contest the Assembly polls, said the AICC in-charge of the Union Territory Dinesh Gundu Rao, but he will lead the party-led alliance’s campaign.

DMK candidate V Karthikeyan will contest from Narayanasamy’s present constituency, Nellithope. The Congress, which is contesting 15 seats out of the total 30 seats, had announced candidates for 14 seats. Candidate for Yanam, is yet to be announced.

There’s pressure on the Congress to leave the chief minister’s chair to DMK. Party office bearers and MLAs are allegedly unhappy with Narayanasamy’s leadership and this forced the Congress high command to take a decision against his candidature.