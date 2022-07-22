Former Karnataka chief minister Yediyurappa gives up his seat to his son

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa has given up his Assembly constituency to his son BY Vijayendra.

In the 2023 Assembly polls, Vijayendra will be fielded from his family’s home turf, Shikaripura assembly constituency in Shivamogga district. BSY’s announcement is being seen as his retirement from electoral politics.

While speaking to the media at a function in Shikaripura, he said: “Vijayendra will run from Shikaripura; I won’t be running. I pray to the people of Shikaripura with folded hands to make him victorious with a margin bigger than mine.”

By accepting his father’s offer, Vijayendra said that he would try to protect the family’s name. Vijayendra, who is a lawyer by education, is currently the state BJP vice-president. He previously was the general secretary of the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

His party has acknowledged that he was instrumental in their victories in the byelections for Sira and K.R. Pete regions. However, in order to avoid accusations of dynasty politics, the party leadership has denied him a ticket twice.

BSY, who is considered as a veteran BJP leader made his electoral debut in Shikaripura in 1983. Since then, he has won eight assembly elections from that region. His other son BY Raghavendra too won on a BJP ticket in the assembly bypolls in 2014 from Shikaripura.