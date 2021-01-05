National

Foul weather: Farmers defer tractor rally by a day

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 05, 2021 Published on January 05, 2021

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav with farmers’ leaders addresses a press conference, at Singhu border in New Delhi   -  PTI

Farmers organisations protesting against the agriculture reform laws have postponed the tractor rally to Thursday from Wednesday considering the bad weather in Delhi NCR. They said farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab will participate in the tractor rally from four borders of Delhi — Kundli, Ghazipur, Riwasan and Tikri.

Addressing reporters, the leaders said all other protests will take place as planned. The next round of talks between the Centre and the farmers is scheduled on Friday.

“We will send 10 tractor trollies from every village in Haryana. We request people to come -- at least one from a house. and a total of 11 women from a village,” farmer leader Joginder Nain said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has once again urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the three farm laws. “The Modi government’s apathy and arrogance have claimed the lives of over 60 farmers. Instead of wiping their tears, the Government is busy attacking them with tear gas. Such brutality, just to promote crony capitalists’ business interests. Repeal the anti-farm laws,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

A group of BJP leaders from Punjab met Modi and discussed the situation in the State after the protests, it is learnt.

