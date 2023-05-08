The second edition of the virtual Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), the flagship event of Kerala’s tourism apex forum KTM Society, will be held from May 9 to 12, seeking to reach out to trade partners, stakeholders and tourists across the world by leveraging digital tools amid a remarkable turnaround in pandemic-hit travel and tourism industry.

Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate Kerala Travel Mart 2023 (KTM 2023). Minister for Finance KN Balagopal will deliver the keynote address and Industries Minister P Rajeeve will be the guest of honour at the event.

Besides business meetings, seminars on live themes, led by officials, experts and stakeholders, will be held as part of the event, offering insights into the latest trends in the tourism sector and Kerala’s position as a major experiential tourism destination.

A biennial event, KTM held a physical conclave last year.

The first edition of virtual KTM, held in 2021, saw a total of 44,500 business meetings and online discussions.

According to organisers, KTM 2023 would be a great opportunity for the members to avail the virtual stalls free of cost.