Four workers were critically injured in an accident at the Synergene Active Ingredients unit in Atchutapuram Pharma SEZ, Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh, in the wee hours today.

The injured workers, who hail from Jharkhand, are being treated in a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed Home Minister V Anitha to personally supervise the relief operations. Further investigation is ongoing.

On Tuesday, 17 workers were killed and 35 injured in a blast at Escientia Advanced Science Pvt Ltd’s unit in Atchutapuram Pharma SEZ in Anakapalli district.

