Four new clusters in TN for leather products manufacturing soon

The CloudWalker smart screen: Taking good ol’ television on a forward march
Affordable pricing and premium specs make it a value-for-money deal
Tamil Nadu will soon have four new clusters with plug-and-play model factories for leather products manufacturing, according to senior officials of the leather trade and export promotion organisation.
“We have requested the Tamil Nadu government to allocate land for opening leather factories under plug-and-play model and the government also agreed and identified four spots so we expect a lot of foreign direct investment to come to Tamil Nadu,” R Selvam, Executive Director, Council for Leather Exports (CLE) told press persons here on Wednesday.
He was addressing a press conference organised by CLE to apprise the latest issues and developments in the leather industry.
He also added that Katpadi in Vellore district; Bargur in Krishnagiri; Tindivanam in Villupuram district; and Irungattukottai near Chennai are the four places identified for the proposed factories.
Under plug-and-play model, the State government offers land, road-connectivity, drainage and electricity connection to industry .
He also clarified that the new factories will be product manufacturing and not processing manufacturing facilities. The factory will produce various leather products such as shoes, handbags and wallets.
PR Aqueel Ahmed, Chairman, Council for Leather Exports, said that scaling up of operations is one of the biggest challenges faced by the industry.
“Make in India, Invest India, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and CLE have together marked six countries to bring investments. We have visited Taiwan and the remaining countries will follow,” said Ahmed.
He also added that the new factories that will come up at the four clusters will bring an investment of about $50-100 million and provide 100,000 jobs of which 85 per cent will be for women.
The event also highlighted the 35th edition of India International Leather Fair (IILF) to be held in the city between January 31 and February 3. The four-day event will see around 15,000 participants from 40 countries.
Affordable pricing and premium specs make it a value-for-money deal
Here’s to your health with this near werable
The wireless headphones offer impeccable listening experience but struggles with calls
TERI’s nano biofertiliser technology promises to be a game changer for farmers
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
Just 8 private life insurers and 4 general insurers have increased foreign promoter holding to 49% since the ...
The fund will suit investors who have an investment horizon of at least 5 years
Return over 20% in the past year against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, global slowdown
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...