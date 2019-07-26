Free workshop on Robotic Process Automation

The ICT Academy of Kerala, in association with UiPath, a leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution provider, will organise a free, one-day workshop on RPA here at the B-Hub, Mar Ivanios College, on August 8.

Engineering graduates with any specialisation and science graduates can attend the workshop, organisers said. The first hundred registrants will be admitted.

The workshop is expected to provide students an opportunity to learn the basics of RPA and will also cover employment opportunities available in the field, the organisers said.

RPA enables companies to move faster, more effectively and with greater agility. It will also help them serve customers better, with vastly improved customer experience and satisfaction levels.

Participants will be provided training on developing software bots. Those completing the workshop successfully will be given certificates issued jointly by the ICT Academy of Kerala and UiPath.

For registration and more details, visit www.ictkerala.org or contact – 8078102119.