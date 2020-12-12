French, German, EU ambassadors appraise Kochi water metro projects

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
A nine member delegation comprising French, German and European Union (EU) Ambassadors on Saturday visited the water metro construction sites of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), the operation command and control centre and the Water Metro's boats being built at the Cochin Shipyard.
The team also experienced the non-motorised-transport initiatives, the e-autos, bicycles and the e-bus, all introduced by KMRL to Kochi.
German Ambassador Walter J Lindner expressed happiness on the progress made by KMRL in the Water Metro project. "Even amidst the Covid and monsoon, KMRL has managed quite a lot of progress. I can't wait to come back in two months for the inauguration. KMRL is an excellent partner. We are glad that we are witnessing results."
French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenanin lauded the Kochi Metro Rail project and termed it as a state-of-the-art metro. "We are very proud that the project co-funded by AFD is very well interconnected, gender balance is maintained. We are very proud of developments," he said.
Ambassador of the EU Ugo Astuto said, "In Kochi we see an excellent example of Team Europe in action and of the EU-India partnership for the promotion of sustainable investments in urban mobility. We look forward to further strengthening this partnership."
The visit of three ambassadors will strengthen the State Government's as well as KMRL's relationships with these countries. KMRL successfully completed the first phase of Kochi metro with partial funding from AFD. We are on the verge of commissioning the Water Metro Project which is being co-funded by KFW, said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, MD, KMRL.
He also added that the company is keenly looking forward to the support of AFD and KFW in new Metro projects, Hydrogen fuel cell buses, Bliss city and Non Motorised transport projects. “We would also like to acknowledge support of the European Union and other agencies in urban renewal, sustainability and resilience activities through programmes like CITIIS, Mobilise Your City (MYC) and GIZ-supported initiatives in Kochi.
