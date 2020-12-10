Fresh Covid-19 cases at 31.5k

Over 31,500 people tested positive for Covid-19 and 37,725 recovered during the last 24 hours bringing down the total number of active Covid-19 cases in India to 3,72,293, according to the Health Ministry data released on Thursday.

As many as 412 people died during the same period, taking the total death toll from Covid-19 to 1,41,772.

India has so far reported over 97.67 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases of which 92.53 lakh recovered.

At 74,350 and 60,066 respectively, Maharashtra and Kerala have the highest number of active Covid-19 cases currently.

During the last 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 tests conducted in the country was 9.23 lakh, taking the total beyond 15 crore since the beginning of the pandemic in January, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.