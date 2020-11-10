National

Fresh Covid-19 cases drop to 38,000 in 24 hours

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 10, 2020 Published on November 10, 2020

This is about 10,000 lower than in the previous day

Drop in fresh cases in Delhi and Kerala, which are witnessing a spike, has pulled down the daily Covid-19 cases to around 38,013 in the last 24 hours, nearly 10,000 lower than in the previous day.

There are 5,05.265 active Covid-19 cases in the country currently, which is nearly 5.9 per cent of the total count of 85.92 lakh since the beginning of the pandemic. So far, 79.59 lakh people recovered, while 1,27,059 people died, including 448 during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, over 42,000 people recovered.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10.44 lakh tests were conducted in the country during the same period.

coronavirus
Covid-19
