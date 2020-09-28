Fresh Covid-19 cases in AP are declining: Government

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
The number of new Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has been falling.
The State reported 5,487 new cases in the last 24 hours, ending Monday morning.
A total of 66,121 samples were tested in the same period. While 7,210 patients have been discharged, 37 patients succumbed.
K S Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Health), Govt of AP said spread of the pandemic was showing a declining graph over the last couple of weeks.
There has been a 23.75 per cent reduction in the number of coronavirus cases in the fortnights August 30-September 12 and September 13-26, the official said. The reduction in the number of deaths was 22.5 per cent.
About 58 per cent of the Covid-19 deaths were being reported from the rural areas in the state, while the rest from urban centres.
From a high of 16.73 per cent, the infection positivity rate fell to 10.22 per cent by September 26. The average doubling rate of cases in the state was at 72.7 days.
Reddy said the Government was trying to increase the RT-PCR testing capacity by at least 1,000 per district.
The 13 district Collectors are working on preparation of sub-district level action plans to contain the spread.
The total number of cases in the state now increased to 6,81,161 and total discharges to 6,12,300. The total deaths were at 5,745.
