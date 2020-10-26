National

Fresh Covid-19 cases in India at nearly 3-month low

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 26, 2020 Published on October 26, 2020

Seven-day average cases at July levels, says health economist

Fresh cases of Covid-19 in India fell to close to 45,000, the daily numbers very similar to three months ago, while the number of recoveries was over 59,000 during the last 12 hours.

The number of active Covid-19 infections in the country is now a little over 6.5 lakh, which is nearly 8.2 per cent of the total confirmed cases of around 79 lakh. Over 71.37 lakh people have already recovered while 1,19,014 have died, including 480 persons in the last 24 hours.

According to an analysis by Rijo M John, a health economist based in Kerala, , the seven-day average cases now are at the levels they were on July 28 and deaths at the level they were on July 17.

Kerala currently has the highest seven-day average growth rate of 2 per cent, followed by Manipur (1.5 per cent) and Chhattisgarh (1.3 per cent). The national seven-day average daily growth, however, is 0.7 per cent, showed his analysis.

Covid-19
