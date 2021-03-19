Fresh Covid cases close to 40,000

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The fresh Covid-19 cases in the country went up by nearly 40,000, with Maharashtra alone reported close to 26,000 new cases during the last 24 hours.
With this, the total number of active cases in the country move up to over 2.71 lakh. Punjab (2,369), Kerala (1,899), Karnataka (1,488), Gujarat (1,276) and Chhattisgarh (1,066) are among the States that reported a significant increase in people testing positive to the infection since Thursday morning, according to a statement from the Health Ministry.
India inoculates 22 lakh people against Covid-19 in a day
During the same period, close to 22.03 lakh vaccinations were carried out in the country, taking the total number of Covid-19 inoculations in the country to over 3.93 crore since the beginning of the vaccination drive on January 16.
“The Centre is actively engaging with all State and UT governments, especially those showing an upsurge in daily new cases and with a high caseload of active cases. The Union Government is regularly reviewing the status of Covid containment and public health measures with them,” the Ministry said.
The Ministry has advised the States/UTs to improve testing in districts reporting reduction in testing and increase the overall share of RT-PCR tests (more than 70 per cent), especially in districts dependent on high levels of antigen testing. They are also told to carry out an average close contact tracing of minimum of 20 persons per positive case (in the first 72 hours) along with isolation and early treatment of the serious cases as per clinical protocol.
Déjà Vu! Daily Covid infections chart identical curves in March 2020 and 2021
Besides, the focus has been placed on surveillance and stringent containment in those areas in districts which are seeing clusters of cases and on clinical management in districts reporting higher deaths.
To keep track of mutant varieties of concern, the States have been asked to send samples for genomic testing at 10 identified national laboratories.
