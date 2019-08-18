Fresh tender issued for Polavaram

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday issued fresh tender notification for the mega Polavaram irrigation works on the Godavari. The tender was issued for an amount of ₹4,987.55 crore, including the component of 960 MW hydel power project worth ₹3,216.11 crore.

Against the advice of the Polavaram Project Authority monitoring the progress of the national irrigation project, the State government went ahead and issued the notification, following a process called reverse tendering.

Earlier this month, the sub-contract given to the Navayuga Engineering Company (NEC) and some other companies was revoked to facilitate the process. Bids will be accepted from Monday and finalised on September 27.

The decision of the new government has come in for criticism from TDP and other political parties as well. The Polavaram Project Authority has also clearly conveyed its disapproval to the State government, stating that it might lead to project delay and cost escalations.

However, the technical committee appointed by the new government found corruption in project execution during the Telugu Desam rule and YSR Congress leaders, including Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, argue that it is absolutely necessary to go in for re-tendering.