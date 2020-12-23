From today, general public can use Chennai suburban trains

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the general public will be allowed to travel on Chennai suburban trains during non-peak hours from December 23.
Currently, Southern Railway has been running suburban train services exclusively for Railway employees as workmen's special in the Chennai region after the Covid-19 lockdown was enforced.
With unlock guidelines being issued from time to time and taking into account the prevailing pandemic situation, Southern Railway has also been making relaxations in the pattern of train services in the suburban sector in various phases.
Also read: Chennai Metro sees increase in patronage post lockdown relaxations in September
Under phase-I, employees engaged in the organisations rendering essential services were permitted to travel.
Female passengers were allowed to travel during the non-peak hours under phase-2.
"From 23rd December, Indian Railways permits general public to travel by suburban train services in Chennai during non-peak hours. With adequate safety measures in place, this will greatly enhance ease of movement & passenger convenience," Goyal said in a tweet.
This relaxation comes under phase-3, a statement from the Railways said. Southern Railway has been increasing the number of train services in view of these phased relaxations.
Also read: Covid-19-led lockdown helps boost digitalisation at Southern Railway
At present, the number of train services run is 410, which is about 65 per cent of normal train operations in the Chennai suburban sector.
The non-peak hours are from the early hours of the day to 7 am, 9:30 am to 4:30 pm and from 7 pm to the closing hours of the day, the statement said.
During these timings the general public would be allowed to travel duly following all the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it said.
The intermittent timings will be considered as peak hours — 7 am to 9:30 am and 4:30 pm to 7 pm — the statement said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Modification in scrip-wise disclosure norms proves a boon
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
An author recalls the special bond between Guru Dutt and Abrar Alvi, and the magic they wielded together
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...