FTCCI inks pact with Nalsar University of Law to set up a centre for alternative dispute resolution

The Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI)was officially launched today, following the bifurcation of the erstwhile chamber that represented the unified State of Andhra Pradesh. Coinciding with the development, a Memorandum of Understanding was inked between the FTCCI and Nalsar University of Law to set up an International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution.
Karunendra S Jasti, President, FTCCI, said, “FTCCI will play more active role in the economic development of Telangana. We are submitting a detailed memorandum to the Government on key issues regarding Industry Incentives, Trade licenses, power, HMDA etc., on behalf of the trade and industry.”
Addressing the gathering, Jasti said, “The Chamber of Commerce was established in 1917 to represent the old state of Hyderabad, which included parts of the present day Karnataka, Maharashtra, as well as, all the Telugu-speaking districts of the old Nizam’s dominions.”
The federation changed its name to The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry in 1958, after the state of Andhra Pradesh was formed in 1956.
“After the bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the name was altered to The Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry ( FTAPCCI), effective from January 14, 2015. Subsequently, the name was changed to the “Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry.”
Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law, said, “We are delighted to enter into an MoU with FTCCI. This 3500 sq feet centre will facilitate and help the members on alternative dispute resolutions.”
