Fuel price hike: Mayawati flays Centre

PTI | Updated on February 23, 2021 Published on February 23, 2021

‘Continuous and unnecessary increase in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG’

Lucknow, February 23 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Tuesday attacked the BJP government over the rise in petrol, diesel and LPG prices, and termed the rationale of raising funds through this for public welfare "totally unfair".

"It is totally wrong and unfair to trouble people, who are already facing problems because of the Covid-19 pandemic, unemployment and inflation, by continuously and unnecessarily increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. The rationale of the government to raise funds for public welfare through this tax increase is not fair," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, the BSP chief said, "It is essential to immediately stop this burden on the public pocket by constantly and arbitrarily increasing the tax on petrol, diesel etc. In fact, that will be a huge welfare and favour by the government to the crores of poor, hardworking people and the middle classes of the country."

