G-23 calls for action against violent Congress protestors for ‘attack’ on Sibal

The G-23, the dissenters within the Congress, came in support of senior leader and MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday. A group of Congress workers had marched to Sibal’s house on Wednesday objecting to his comments allegedly against the party high command.
Sibal’s colleagues Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor and Mani Tewari openly criticised the attitude of the Congress workers. They said dissent should be respected and urged the leadership to take action against the protesters.
Sibal is among the ‘group of 23’ senior leaders who have been calling for strengthening of the Congress’s organisational structure and leadership, particularly after the recent internal party crisis in Punjab.
“He (Sibal) is a loyal Congressman fighting for the party both inside and outside Parliament. Any suggestion from any quarter should be welcomed instead of suppressed, hooliganism is unacceptable,” tweeted Azad. Sharma said intolerance and violence is alien to Congress values and culture. “Shocked and disgusted to hear the news of attack and hooliganism at Kapil Sibal’s house. This deplorable action brings disrepute to the party and needs to be strongly condemned,” Sharma said and urged the Congress president Sonia Gandhi to take strong action. Tewari said those who masterminded the assault must bear in mind that Sibal fights for the Congress both inside and outside courts of law. “You may find his views uncomfortable but that can not be a licence for violence,” Tewari said. Tharoor added: “Our priority is to strengthen ourselves to take on the BJP!”
The Congress, meanwhile, urged the leaders to not to raise organisational issues in public. “Crores of Congress workers are in pain due to such acts. Senior party leaders should discuss such matters on a proper platform, not in public. There is a difference between BJP and the Congress. While there is no ban on free speech in our party, our leaders need to put their opinion on a proper platform,” said party spokesman Pawan Khera.
